Jan 5 Constellation Brands Inc, the
maker of Corona and Modelo beers for the U.S. market, reported a
10.3 percent rise in its quarterly sales, helped by strong
demand for its high-end beers and the acquisition of Ballast
Point.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $405.9
million, or $1.98 per class A share in the third quarter ended
Nov. 30, from $270.5 million, or $1.33 per share, a year
earlier.
The Victor, New York-based company said its net sales rose
to $1.81 billion from $1.64 billion.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)