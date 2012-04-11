April 11 Constellation Brands, Inc on Tuesday sold $600 million of senior notes, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $400 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Rabo Securities USA, and Barclays Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CONSTELLATION BRANDS AMT $600 MLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY 05/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/01/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 6 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/17/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 401 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS