April 10 Constellation Brands Inc reported lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by a write-off of financing costs and greater interest expenses.

The world's largest branded wine maker said net income was $81.7 million, or 43 cents per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, down from $103.0 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales, which exclude excise taxes, rose to $695.9 million from $628.1 million a year earlier.