BRIEF-Greenfields Petroleum Corp appoints Jose Bello as CFO
* Greenfields Petroleum Corp announces appointment of new senior vice president, CFO, and treasurer
April 10 Constellation Brands Inc reported lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by a write-off of financing costs and greater interest expenses.
The world's largest branded wine maker said net income was $81.7 million, or 43 cents per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, down from $103.0 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales, which exclude excise taxes, rose to $695.9 million from $628.1 million a year earlier.
SAO PAULO, May 31 Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA is well prepared to face a low oil prices scenario as its pre-salt fields are among the world's most productive, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Tuesday.