* Quarterly earnings of $0.38 a share; analysts expected
$0.40
* Constellation lifts full-year profit outlook to
$2.60-$2.90 a share
* Shares edge lower
By Martinne Geller
July 2 Constellation Brands Inc, the
world's largest wine company, posted lower-than-expected
quarterly earnings on Tuesday after higher grape costs hurt
margins.
Yet the maker of Robert Mondavi and Ravenswood wines raised
its forecast for the full fiscal year, saying more attractive
financing terms for its recent beer acquisition should lead to
lower interest expense.
Its shares fell 0.3 percent to $53 in early trading.
Wine profits were disappointing, but that segment is less
important now that Constellation bought the U.S. business of
Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo, said Suntrust
Robinson Humphrey analyst William Chappell.
"We are pleased to see higher guidance but continue to
believe that the guidance will prove conservative with the help
of synergies from the deal," Chappell said.
The $4.75 billion purchase last month gives Constellation
beers like Corona Extra and Negra Modelo and makes it the No. 3
U.S. beer company behind Anheuser-Busch InBev and
Miller Coors .
In the first quarter ended on May 31, net income was $52.9
million, or 27 cents per share, down from $72.0 million, or 38
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items such as costs related to the acquisition,
earnings were 38 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on
average were expecting 40 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 6 percent to $673.4 million. Analysts had
forecast $674.4 million.
For the full year, Constellation said it expected earnings
of $2.60 to $2.90 per share, excluding items, up from a prior
forecast of $2.55 to $2.85.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)