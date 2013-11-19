BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
Nov 19 CONSTELLATION ENERGY PARTNERS LLC : * Investment partners asset management intends to vote for managers in
Constellation Energy Partners' proxy * Investment partners Asset Management-continues to feel that pursuit of
traditional MLP model is critical to unlock unitholder value for
Constellation * Investment Partners Asset Management-accounts managed by IPAM and its
affiliates own about 1.3 million units of Constellation Energy partners * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.