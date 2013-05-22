May 22 Apollo-backed Dutch aluminum products
maker Constellium Holdco BV priced its initial public offer of
about 22 million shares at $15 per share, below its proposed
price range, an underwriter told Reuters.
The company will sell half of the shares offered while
shareholders, including Apollo and Anglo-Australian miner Rio
Tinto, will sell the rest.
The IPO price values Constellium, previously known as Omega
Holdco BV, at about $1.5 billion.
The company had planned to price the IPO at $17 to $19 per
share.
Constellium makes aluminum products for the aerospace,
packaging and automotive industries and operates 26 production
facilities in the United States, Europe and China.
The company was created after Rio Tinto acquired Canadian
aluminum producer Alcan Inc for $38 billion in 2007. The miner
divested part of Alcan's engineered products division in 2011,
later naming it Constellium.
The company listed Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank Securities
and J.P. Morgan as lead underwriters to the offering.
Constellium is expected to debut on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSTM."
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)