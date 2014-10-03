* Constellium to acquire Wise for $1.4 bln with debt
* Deal to support its expansion in automotive aluminium
(Adds detail, background)
PARIS Oct 3 Aluminium products maker
Constellium NV said on Friday it is to acquire U.S.
peer Wise Metals for $1.4 billion, including debt, in a deal
aimed at tapping into fast-growing demand from car makers for
aluminium sheet.
Constellium had announced earlier this year its entry into
the automotive sheet market in the United States, pitching
itself against larger rivals Alcoa Inc and Novelis Inc
in a race to be suppliers for a new generation of
light-weight vehicles.
Wise Metals, a major supplier of aluminium for beverage
cans, is not currently in the automotive sheet segment and
Constellium said it plans to develop 200,000 tonnes of finishing
capacity for body-in-white (BiW), or car body, sheet at the U.S.
firm.
Constellium plans to invest $750 million by 2022 to create
the new auto capacity and bring Wise's total hot mill capacity
to over 700,000 tonnes from 450,000 tonnes currently, it said.
"Constellium estimates that the North American market for
BiW aluminum rolled products could grow from less than 100k
tonnes in 2012 to approximately 2,000k tonnes by 2025," the
company said in a statement.
"This transaction is strategically aligned with
Constellium's objective of continuing to grow in this high
value-added market, as evidenced by its leadership position in
the European automotive market as well as its recent investments
in BiW capacity in the U.S. and Europe."
Constellium, whose roots lie in former French aluminium
group Pechiney, unveiled in January a joint venture with Japan's
UACJ Corp to build an automotive sheet plant in the
United States. In the same month, it said it would invest 200
million euros in Europe to raise capacity for car body sheet
from 40,000 to 100,000 tonnes.
The group, which is listed on the New York stock exchange,
said the acquisition of privately owned Wise Metals would
comprise $455 million in cash and $945 million in the assumption
of Wise's existing debt.
The acquisition cost would be funded by a mix of debt and
equity, with Deutsche Bank providing a fully committed bridge
facility to finance the deal, it said.
The deal is expected to be quickly accretive to earnings and
Wise's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) are expected to quadruple compared with
2013 once capacity investments are completed, it added.
