* August sales up 1.7 pct yr/yr, beating 0.3 pct July growth

* Industry group says lower 2012 target still a stretch

* Tax cuts, protection from imports may revert trend in 2013

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Sales of building materials in Brazil accelerated in August, industry group Abramat said on Wednesday, in a sign that recent government measures to spur demand for housing and commercial properties are bearing fruit.

But despite the strong rebound, the industry still expects sales to post a disappointing year after slumping home starts and a flood of imports took their toll.

"Although August represents a sales rebound, beating July, the weak result in the year-to-date means we have a huge challenge to reach our projections by the end of the year," said Abramat president Walter Cover.

Sales of building materials rose 1.7 percent in August from a year earlier, up from a 0.3 percent advance in July, Abramat said. On a monthly basis, sales jumped 8.2 percent from July.

Abramat already cut this year's forecast in June to 3.4 percent from 4.5 percent after local homebuilders slashed new housing starts in the face of cost overruns and cooling demand.

In the first eight months of the year, sales grew 2.1 percent from a year before. Sales rose 2.9 percent in 2011.

President Dilma Rousseff extended a lifeline to the sector in recent months, cutting an industrial tax on building materials and raising taxes on imports of glass and electric inputs to protect local manufacturers.

Brazilian construction suppliers have also been losing their edge over imports, letting part of a recent housing boom in the world's sixth largest economy slip out of their hands. Cover has said the tax breaks and other government protections will make the industry more competitive next year.

A gauge of the industry's competitiveness slid 35 percent between 2005 and 2011, according to university Fundação Getulio Vargas, while imports averaged annual growth of 15.5 percent over the same period.