Jan 23 U.S. construction materials suppliers that have a sizeable exposure to European housing markets are expected to report slower revenue growth this year than their domestic peers due to cooling housing demand on the continent and a stronger dollar.

The uncertainty bodes especially ill for Masonite International Corp, Armstrong World Industries Inc , Mohawk Industries Inc and Masco Corp, which get nearly a fifth of their revenues from Europe.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Norcraft Cos Inc and PGT Inc have relatively lower exposure to Europe, where new home sales this year have slowed in major markets, including in Britain, France and Switzerland.

"It's going to be a challenge to achieve growth in this type of environment," Longbow Research analyst David MacGregor said. "If they're able to achieve some market share growth, that would supplement slower growth."

A weak euro isn't helping. The currency touched a new 11-year low on Friday, falling further since the European central bank announced a $1.1 trillion bond-buying program on Thursday.

In a recent note titled 'Stay close to home', RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Wetenhall wrote he was cautious on building products makers exposed to Europe.

The weak European housing market could hurt Masco's revenue by about 3 percent this year and Mohawk's by about 2.5 percent, Macquarie Research analyst Mike Wood said.

Masonite, Armstrong, Mohawk and Masco are estimated to post a 5 percent increase in revenue, on average, this year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. That is less than the 13 percent rise forecast for FBHS, Norcraft and PGT.

The four Europe-exposed companies' revenue growth is expected to have slowed to about 4 percent, on average, in 2014 from 10 percent in 2013.

That is more pronounced than the slowdown in growth of FBHS and PGTI - to 15.3 percent from 26.5 percent.

Norcraft's sales are expected to have risen 9 percent in 2014, the first full year since the company's debut in 2013.

To be sure, Masonite, Masco, Armstrong and Mohawk are much bigger than PGTI and Norcraft.

Masonite and Armstrong have recently reduced their European businesses, and Masonite has said it could exit more markets if the economic uncertainty continued.

Masonite, Armstrong, Mohawk and Masco trade at an average of 24 times forward earnings and are expensive compared with their U.S.-focused peers, who average 17 times, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. (Editing by Savio D'Souza)