By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, May 9 European builders are pinning
their hopes on the U.S. after severe weather, rising fuel costs
and cutbacks in domestic public spending projects conspired to
bash first quarter volumes and profit.
The world's second largest cement maker Holcim
said sales of cement, aggregates, ready mix concrete and asphalt
all dropped by double digits across the region and net profit
after minorities was 10 million Swiss francs ($10.82 million),
well short of an average forecast for 41.2
million.
Wienerberger, the world's largest brickmaker,
swung to a net loss after tax of 50.1 million euros ($65.1
million) in the first quarter, as cold and snowy weather
depressed volumes.
"The harsh winter brought many construction sites in Western
and Eastern Europe to a temporary standstill in February,"
Holcim Chief Executive Bernard Fontana told reporters.
In contrast, both companies highlighted the relatively mild
winter in the U.S. as giving rise for cautious optimism about
the region's prospects.
"I assume U.S. new residential construction has bottomed out
and see stable to slightly positive development this year,"
Wienerberger Chief Executive Heimo Scheuch said in a statement.
"However, I do not want to appear too euphoric despite the
improvement in volumes during recent months because the effects
of the mild weather on demand for building materials in the USA
are not clear," he said.
Shares in Holcim were trading down 1.9 percent at 54.05
Swiss francs by 1027 GMT, underperforming a 0.6 percent weaker
European Construction Sector index. Wienerberger shares
were trading down 0.75 percent at 8.37 euros.
Wienerberger confirmed its goal to break even in North
America at the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) level.
Britain's largest contractor Balfour Beatty also
noted on Wednesday signs of recovery in the U.S. construction
market, but cautioned the UK market remained challenging.
Civil spending and austerity cuts, especially in Britain and
parts of Europe, have held back a recovery in the global
construction sector.
PRICE HIKES
Energy-hungry cement makers are grappling with high costs
for fuels, such as coal, diesel and oil, which are used in vast
amounts during the manufacturing process. They also have high
electricity costs as ingredients have to be crushed and burned.
European rivals France's Lafarge and Germany's
HeidelbergCement said recently they plan to push
through price hikes to offset soaring energy costs.
Holcim said it had been able to offset cost rises through
higher price rises in all regions, except Africa and the Middle
East, while price hikes partly compensated for lower volumes at
Wienerberger.
Holcim's Fontana said the crisis roiling southern Europe was
also taking a toll on sales.
"In Europe, in countries like Italy and Spain volumes are
down for reasons other than winter," Fontana said.
But the company stressed it would not foresake profitability
for greater volumes.
"We are not a volume driven organisation. We are a value
driven organisation," Chief Financial Officer Thomas Aebischer
said, adding the company had managed to hike prices in Italy by
more than 30 percent. In the first quarter, Holcim raised cement
prices by 3.5 percent in Europe.
The Swiss firm plans to announce a cost reduction programme
next week to strengthen profitability and improve returns on
investment capital.
"The announced programme to reduce costs to improve profits
and margins appears all the more important," Notenstein analysts
said in a note, adding they expect costs in the region of 350
million Swiss francs could be saved.