* ACS, FCC, Abengoa among most shorted stocks in Europe
* Spanish earnings momentum continues to deteriorate
* Italian, Dutch, Finland builders also targeted
* Hollande victory limits short interest in French builders
PARIS, May 11 With Spain back in recession,
shares in its construction firms are increasingly in the
crosshairs of short sellers aiming to benefit from further
falls, with names like ACS and FCC among the
most targeted.
European builders, strongly exposed to the region's economic
cycles, have had a rocky two months, stung by a surprisingly
brutal slowdown in a number of European countries while fears
over the region's sovereign debt crisis intensified.
The austerity drive across the euro zone has cast a shadow
over the sector, with a significant number of projects halted as
governments scramble to cut costs.
The STOXX construction and materials index, home of
names such as French cement giant Lafarge and Irish
building materials group CRH, has tumbled 15 percent
since mid-March, underperforming the broad STOXX 600
index, down 9 percent over the same period.
The sector's poor outlook is now prompting some investors to
bet on further losses, particularly for Spanish builders, which
are still struggling with the fallout from an abrupt property
crash in 2008.
"From a macro perspective, Spain will continue to suffer,
and construction groups are among the top domestic plays, so the
sentiment towards the sector is pretty negative," said Jerome
Troin, equity trader at Louis Capital Markets, in Paris.
"Builders are stuck with loads of unsold houses, there's a
destocking issue, while the European Central Bank ultra-cheap
loans have been used by banks to do carry trade. It hasn't
reached the real economy."
According to Data Explorers, a London-based research firm
that tracks short interest in equities, Spanish names are the
most heavily shorted construction stocks across Europe, with an
average of 4 percent of their shares out on loan, up nearly 30
percent in the past 12 months.
Abengoa tops the list, with 13 percent of its
shares out on loan, which has held steady despite a 50 percent
meltdown in the stock over the past 12 months.
Investors who sell a stock short seek to profit from falling
prices by borrowing shares to sell, buying them back at a lower
price to return to the lender and pocketing the cash left over.
"Short sellers are no doubt targeting the solar and
renewable energy portion of Abengoa's revenue, which has seen
government subsidies slashed in Spain and also abroad," Data
Explorers analysts wrote in a report.
Their figures show 8.9 percent and 5.7 percent of shares in
ACS and FCC, which have a heavy reliance on domestic revenue,
are out on loan.
Louis Capital's Troin said he has been playing a pairs trade
strategy with a long position on Italian stocks and a short
position on Spanish stocks, a market-neutral strategy that bets
on the gap between the performance of the two assets regardless
of the overall market direction.
"We're in flight-to-safety mode; investors are dumping risk,
and Spanish stocks are among the most risky assets in Europe at
the moment."
MORE FORECAST DOWNGRADES LOOMING
Early on Friday, FCC posted a 59 percent drop in quarterly
net profit, sending its stock down 4.8 percent.
Things are turning for the worse on the country's earnings
front, with more and more analysts slashing their earnings
estimates as the country's economic backdrop deteriorates.
The proportion of analysts cutting their forecast for
Spanish companies over the past three months versus the ones
raising their forecasts - a measure known as earnings momentum -
has risen by about 5 percentage points since early February,
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows, bucking a positive trend in
other euro zone countries such as Italy, France and Germany.
Data Explorers figures show above-average short interest in
some other European builders, such as Dutch firms Imtech
and Grontmij, Italy's Impregilo
and Finland's Outotec and YIT.
Bucking the trend, short interest in French construction
stocks remains low on the whole, data shows, as the stocks are
seen as potential winners from the election of Socialist
Francois Hollande as the country's next president.
Hollande has said he wants to persuade European partners to
shift the economic policy priority from austerity to growth,
fuelling hopes of government spending on infrastructure.
"French construction firms are set to gain from Hollande's
presidency as he has promised to boost social housing and take
measures to revive economic growth overall," said Agilis Gestion
fund manager Arnaud Scarpaci.