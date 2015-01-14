BRIEF-Digital China Group owns 23.75 pct stake in Beijing Dixon Commerce via unit DCHK
* Says co is owning 23.75 percent stake in Beijing Dixon Commerce via co's unit Digital China(HK)Limited (DCHK)
Jan 14 Euronext:
* 37,272 new ordinary shares issued by Consult Voyages will be listed on the market Marche Libre as of Jan. 16
* New number of outstanding Consult Voyages shares: 887,716
* Consult Voyages share issue was reserved for dedicated person
* Reference price of Consult Voyages shares: 14 euros Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says co is owning 23.75 percent stake in Beijing Dixon Commerce via co's unit Digital China(HK)Limited (DCHK)
SEOUL, May 11 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday named a new head of marketing for its mobile business as part of a long-delayed executive reshuffle.