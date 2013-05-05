FRANKFURT May 5 Financial consultancies Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young are interested in buying peer Roland Berger, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

The 250 senior managers of Roland Berger, called "partners", agreed at their semiannual meeting in Frankfurt on Saturday to continue talks with the three potential buyers, said the sources, who declined to be identified.

A decision will take at least eight weeks, they said.

Roland Berger said it was "examining external options," but it declined to elaborate.

Any sale would be negotiated by a new chief executive, as Burkhard Schwenker is replacing Martin Wittig as CEO, who is stepping down for health reasons.

Schwenker was previously chairman of Roland Berger's supervisory board and had already been CEO of the consultancy from 2003 to 2010.

Spokespeople for Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers declined to comment, while Ernst & Young was not immediately available to comment.