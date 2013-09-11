By Nandita Bose
| NOIDA, India, Sept 11
NOIDA, India, Sept 11 Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
is scouting for a third global brand to launch in
India even as the fast food chain operator tries to grow its
latest franchise with Dunkin' Brands Group and convince
Indians that doughnuts can be sweet too.
CEO Ajay Kaul declined to elaborate on the proposal, but
adding another brand would indicate Jubilant had a change of
heart within the last two months. The company already operates
Domino's Pizza Inc stores in India.
"We are in discussions with a few known global brands and
even if we sign on the dotted line today it will take us a year
to launch," Kaul said in an interview at his office in Noida,
just outside New Delhi.
"Hopefully by then Dunkin' will be off the ground," he
added. "Making Dunkin' succeed here is a priority."
Kaul declined to give specific figures for Dunkin's
performance but in a recent note, analysts at Credit Suisse said
it was unlikely to break even in the next two to three years.
Jubilant's roll out of Dunkin' Donuts, which it brought to
India 18 months ago, has so far been hampered by expensive real
estate and fierce competition from established coffee chains
such as Whitbread plc's Costa Coffee and local brand
Cafe Coffee Day.
Slowing economic growth and a local preference for
traditional sweets have not helped, and there is also the
inevitable comparison with the breakfast staple mendu vada, a
fried, savoury lentil cake which looks like a doughnut but
tastes nothing like a Dunkin' Donut.
PIZZA EXPANSION PLANNED
With commercial real estate prices in India growing at one
of the fastest paces in the world, Jubilant knows it will be
costly to expand the brand beyond New Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon
in the north where it has the most stores.
Kaul said the company plans to open 100 Dunkin' Donut stores
across the country over the next five years from 16 currently.
In a bid to entice customers to grab a light meal as well as
dessert, Jubilant tweaked the brand name to Dunkin' Donuts &
More and stores offer deli-style sandwiches.
"If you ask me whether we have got the real estate model for
Dunkin' right, I would say maybe by only 60 percent," Kaul said.
"We are now moving into different kinds of locations until we
figure out what is the right size and how we can make it work."
The success of Domino's Pizza has boosted Jubilant's share
price 600 percent since its 2010 initial public offering but the
weaker economy has pressured the company this year.
Domino's saw same-store sales growth fall to 6 percent in
the June-quarter from 20 percent in the same year-ago period,
Kaul said.
Same-store sales growth is likely to average 11 percent for
the rest of the year while high inflation and a weaker rupee are
likely to shave a percentage point off margins this year to 16.5
percent, he added.
Jubilant, however, plans to add 125 Domino's stores this
year to the 600-store network, banking on next year's general
election to fuel a pick up in consumer spending and economic
growth over the next two quarters.
"In a downturn, people retract but we are going all-out on
expansion because it's tough not to focus on the bigger picture
here and that is the Indian consumption story cannot be
ignored," he said. "It's irreversible."
For other news from Reuters Global Consumer and Retail
Summit, click on: here
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter@Reuters_Summits
For more summit stories, click
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)