By Andjarsari Paramaditha
| JAKARTA, Sept 10
JAKARTA, Sept 10 Kalbe Farma aims to
almost double to 8 percent its revenues from Southeast Asia
within the next two years as it expands beyond its home market
Indonesia to take advantage of a regional trade zone.
With a market capitalisation of $6 billion, Jakarta-listed
Kalbe is Southeast Asia's most valuable pharmaceutical company
but it derives almost all of its revenue from Indonesia.
Finance director Vidjongtius told Reuters that Kalbe planned
to expand into Myanmar and Vietnam next year, in addition to
boosting its presence in Singapore and the Philippines, to reap
the benefits of the 10-nation ASEAN block's open market scheme
that is expected to begin in 2015.
He declined to say how much the expansion would cost, but
said Kalbe was looking into establishing joint ventures and
possibly adding manufacturing capacity.
"As a company we need to expand in ASEAN, a region that has
more than 500 million people and which has a lot of potential,"
Vidjongtius said.
"We will strengthen the existing expansion plan in ASEAN,
either through new joint ventures, subsidiaries or
establishments," he added.
Kalbe's expansion plans will open it to competition from
companies that are better established in the region, such as
Malaysian-based Pharmaniaga Bhd, Singapore-listed Eu
Yan Sang International and Euro-Med Laboratories
Philippines.
Indonesia accounts for 96 percent of Kalbe's revenues, and
like other consumer firms, currency volatility and increasing
operational costs have kept its net margins largely flat around
12.4 percent this year compared with the previous
year.
Kalbe has to import most of its raw materials, which have
become more expensive as the rupiah fell against the dollar to
its lowest in almost 4-1/2 years.
Vidjongtius said Kalbe was considering raising consumer
prices and focusing on higher-end goods, which enjoy better
margins among its 500-brand product mix. He declined to give
further details.
"Pharmacy is part of primary needs. If people fall sick,
they need medicine," he said. "Domestic consumption is still
high."
($1 = 11,160 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Miral Fahmy)