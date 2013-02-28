By Beth Pinsker and Mitch Lipka
NEW YORK Feb 27 After a tough day at work as a
publicist in Minneapolis, Becca Bijoch would often indulge in a
little retail therapy. She usually headed out to the stores as
she did not care much for online shopping.
That changed last year when the 26-year-old joined
Pinterest, a photo-sharing website that allows users to "pin"
images to online bulletin boards based on their interests and to
follow others. Bijoch says she has found all sorts of things
that she bought after seeing them on Pinterest, from great
kitchen tools on CrateandBarrel.com to clothes at Asos.com.
"I'm probably spending more now. I'm on the couch at night,
after having two glasses of wine," Bijoch says, but she has no
regrets. "I tell everyone that Pinterest has changed my life."
Pinterest, which was the fastest standalone website to hit
10 million unique visitors a month, now has 25 million members,
of whom many - like Bijoch - are young, female, well-educated
and have disposable income.
Retailers are hankering after these users, but it is
sometimes difficult to nab them because Pinterest is an ad-free
website and "pins" flourish virally. While many retailers have
learned how to interact with consumers on Facebook and
Twitter, they are still struggling to figure out Pinterest and
the ways to make money out of reaching shoppers through it.
In that effort, many retailers have installed Pinterest
buttons on their main websites, created their own Pinterest
pages, and allocated marketing dollars to acquire followers.
While Pinterest says it does not track metrics internally, many
ancillary businesses have popped up to help companies harness
the revenue-driving possibilities of the site.
"It's a huge window-shopping platform," says Kyla Brennan,
chief executive of HelloInsights, a Santa Monica, California
company that provides analyses of Pinterest use. "It helps
people find what they really like. Does it encourage people to
be a little impulsive? Of course."
E-commerce experts say Pinterest generates more dollars per
users than some other social media sites, even though Facebook,
the world's largest social network with more than a billion
users, is a leading driver of shopping by volume.
Pinterest shoppers, on average, spend nearly $170 per
session, according to a study by RichRelevance, an e-commerce
consultant, which tracked 700 million shopping sessions. In
comparison, Facebook shoppers spend $95 per session, while
Twitter shoppers spend $70.
Major retail brands with a presence on Pinterest include
L.L. Bean, with more than 5 million followers; Nordstrom Inc
, with more than 4 million followers; and Lululemon
Athletica Inc with close to 2 million. Other major
players like Gap Inc and Urban Outfitters Inc
have fewer followers on the site, but are growing.
The three-year-old Pinterest recently closed a $200 million
round of financing, which raises its value to $2.5 billion.
PINNING COSTS
Most companies' Pinterest activity is handled by their
social media teams, but the efforts differ from promotions on
Facebook and Twitter because Pinterest boards are interest-based
and not timeline-based. Nordstrom's Facebook page, for example,
features a couple of products daily that are on sale or
seasonally interesting, but its Pinterest page is an evergreen
collage of fashion lifestyle images.
As there is no direct advertising and Pinterest is still
growing, the marketing cost to businesses of acquiring new users
is lower than other sites, says Daniel Maloney, CEO of
PinLeague, a consultancy that tracks social media usage.
"The current cost of acquiring a Pinterest follower is a
penny to 50 cents, depending on type of business. That compares
to 50 cents to $2.50 on Facebook," he said.
One of the top ways to reach followers seems to be to do
anything but try to sell products. L.L. Bean's most popular
board, for instance, is devoted to pictures of woodland
creatures - its most popular pin is a picture of a cat dressed
up to look like a bat.
"While we do measure traffic coming to llbean.com and
llbeansignature.com from Pinterest, we are not currently
promoting the platform as a selling channel," says Laurie
Brooks, senior public relations representative for the company
based in Freeport, Maine. Internal metrics show Pinterest users
spend more than others, and that traffic is on the increase even
if, overall, it is less than what comes from Facebook, she adds.
L.L. Bean, like many other retailers, has not offered
discounts through Pinterest, but it has sponsored contests. So
has Nordstrom, which did a bridal-focused sweepstakes in
January.
"Our followers share and save compelling imagery and
merchandise - period. Our boards aren't focused on bargains or
coupons," says Bryan Galipeau, who is group manager of social
media at Nordstrom's Seattle headquarters. "We think it's
important to take a broader view of Pinterest because that's
also how our customers see it."
Fashion retailer Gilt.com's "Pin to Win" contest offered a
$2,500 shopping spree to women who shared certain images from
their wedding dress collection. Gilt also rewarded those who
received 50 re-pins of a children's dress the chance to buy the
item for 77 percent off.
Similarly, fashion-seller Karmaloop.com offered a trip to
Paris for the best outfit pinned to one of its boards.
Other goodies from retailers include AMC Theatres' giveaway
pinboard where users can win movies posters and other
memorabilia. Wal-Mart Stores Inc ran a contest about
inspiring people to be environmentally conscious.
Even if you could win something by shopping through
Pinterest, consumers need to exert some impulse control.
Since most of what is "pinned" on the site is aspirational,
people can end up spending way more than when they click through
from other social media sites.