LONDON, Sept 11 Reckitt Benckiser Group
will be a major player in a coming shakeout of the global
consumer health industry and has the capability to do sizeable
deals, according to its chief executive.
Speaking at the Reuters Consumer and Retail Summit on
Wednesday, CEO Rakesh Kapoor predicted that the industry, which
covers vitamins to over-the-counter medicines to condoms, will
see a wave of deals.
"Consumer health is one of the most fragmented markets in
the world, and that is a real issue-stroke-opportunity," Kapoor
said. "This fragmentation will result in consolidation - the
only question is who, when and how."
Kapoor, who has been in the top job for just over two years,
added that: "My personal opinion is that RB will be in the camp
of aggregators or consolidators."
British-based RB is still paying down debt from last year's
$1.4 billion purchase of vitamin and supplements maker Schiff
Nutrition, but could still do more.
"We have the capability to do interesting size M&A," he
said.
Large pharmaceutical companies currently dominate the
consumer health market. But they are increasingly pruning their
portfolios to unlock shareholder value.
Pfizer has led they way in such divestments but
others are following suit, with Bristol-Myers Squibb
selling RB the rights to market some of its non-prescription
remedies in Latin America earlier this year.
GlaxoSmithKline this week agreed to sell its
Lucozade and Ribena soft drinks to Suntory Beverage & Food
, while some other drugmakers with consumer healthcare
brands, including Novartis, are reviewing their
portfolios.
RB still gets most of its sales and profits from cleaners
and disinfectants like Lysol, Finish and Cillit Bang, but a
string of deals in the health sector over the last decade means
consumer healthcare now accounts for about a quarter of revenue.
Over-the-counter health products tap into longer-term
consumer and demographic trends such as aging populations,
ballooning healthcare costs, and more interest in wellness.
In the past decade, the company was largely an acquirer of
businesses, with some of the biggest deals being Boots
Healthcare International in 2006, Adams Pharmaceutical in 2008,
and Durex condom maker SSL in 2010. But in the future, there
should be divestitures as well, Kapoor said.
"Our next 10 years, in my opinion, will be a combination of
the two," he said.
RB has two non-core businesses selling mustard and sauces,
and a prescription drug business selling a treatment for heroine
and other opioids.
(For other news from the Reuters Global Consumer and Retail
Summit, click here)
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter@Reuters_Summits
For more summit stories click
(Editing by Jane Merriman)