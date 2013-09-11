* CEO expects shakeout in fragmented consumer health market
By Martinne Geller and Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Sept 11 Reckitt Benckiser Group
will be a major player in a coming shakeout of the global
consumer health industry and has the firepower to do sizeable
deals, its chief executive said.
Speaking at the Reuters Consumer and Retail Summit on
Wednesday, CEO Rakesh Kapoor predicted that the industry, which
covers vitamins to over-the-counter medicines to condoms, will
see a wave of deals.
"Consumer health is one of the most fragmented markets in
the world, and that is a real issue-stroke-opportunity," Kapoor
said. "This fragmentation will result in consolidation - the
only question is who, when and how."
Kapoor, who has been in the top job for just over two years,
added that: "My personal opinion is that RB will be in the camp
of aggregators or consolidators."
"We have the capability to do interesting size M&A," he
said, even though British-based RB is still paying down debt
from last year's $1.4 billion purchase of U.S. vitamin and
supplements maker Schiff Nutrition.
Large pharmaceutical companies dominate the consumer health
market. But they are pruning their portfolios to unlock
shareholder value.
Pfizer has led they way in such divestments but
others are following suit, with Bristol-Myers Squibb
selling RB the rights to market some of its non-prescription
remedies in Latin America earlier this year.
GlaxoSmithKline this week agreed to sell its
Lucozade and Ribena soft drinks to Suntory Beverage & Food
, while some other drugmakers with consumer healthcare
brands, including Novartis, are reviewing their
portfolios.
RB still gets most of its sales and profits from cleaners
and disinfectants like Lysol, Finish and Cillit Bang, but a
string of health deals over the last decade means consumer
healthcare now accounts for about a quarter of revenue.
Over-the-counter health products tap into consumer and
demographic trends such as aging populations, ballooning
healthcare costs, and more interest in wellness.
They also enjoy brand loyalty, fat margins and strong
growth, and because of that they don't come cheap.
"We are talking about assets which are probably the most
prized assets in the consumer space," Kapoor said. "There will
be premiums."
That is not deterrent to RB, which last year beat out
Germany's Bayer with a higher bid for Schiff.
Kapoor said RB's M&A track record and consumer goods history
gives it an advantage in finding synergies that could help it
justify higher premiums.
$200 BILLION INDUSTRY
Johnson & Johnson is the biggest player in the
global consumer health industry - worth nearly $200 billion at
the retail level - with about 4 percent of the market, followed
by Bayer and GSK. Other firms are relatively small,
such as Merck & Co, with around 1 percent of the market.
In the past decade, RB was largely a buyer of businesses,
with some of the biggest deals being Boots Healthcare
International in 2006, Adams Pharmaceutical in 2008, and Durex
condom maker SSL in 2010. But in the future, there should be
divestitures as well, Kapoor said.
"Our next 10 years, in my opinion, will be a combination of
the two," he said.
RB has two non-core businesses - one that sells mustard and
sauces, and one that sells Suboxone, a prescription drug to
treat addiction to heroin and other opioids.
Suboxone, a film that dissolves under the tongue, is facing
competition from cheaper generic tablets. RB shares took a hit
in July when U.S. healthcare provider CVS Caremark
dropped coverage of the film in favour of the pills.
Investors fear profits could tumble if other providers
follow CVS, fuelling speculation that RB might be better off
selling the business, which analysts have estimated could fetch
some 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion).
Kapoor said he would continue to review options but it was
not clear at present that another firm would be a better owner.
Since Kapoor, 55, took over the top job at RB, its stock has
risen 35 percent, outperforming gains of 27 percent for the
Britain's FTSE 100 share index and 33 percent for the
Stoxx European personal and household goods index.
The shares tumbled on the day in April 2011 when the
Indian-born RB insider was named to replace CEO Bart Becht, one
of the FTSE's longest-serving and highest-paid executives.
Becht led the company since the 1999 merger of Britain's
Reckitt & Coleman with Benckiser from the Netherlands. The stock
ended that year at about 660 pence and in the month before Becht
announced his departure it was around 32 pounds on the back of
earnings growth that consistently beat expectations.
