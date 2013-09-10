(For other news from the Reuters Global Consumer and Retail
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, Sept 10 Unilever will
keep investing in emerging markets like India even though growth
is slowing, Chief Financial Officer Jean-Marc Huet said,
pointing to the group's increased stake in Hindustan Unilever as
a long-term bet.
"Yes there is a slowdown in emerging markets, but if you're
in the consumer business, you should be where people are, and
this is where aspiring consumers are," Huet said at the Reuters
Global Consumer and Retail Summit on Tuesday.
"We continue to invest."
Unilever, the Anglo-Dutch maker of Hellmann's mayonnaise,
Lipton tea and Dove soap, generates about 57 percent of its 51
billion euros of annual sales from developing and emerging
markets, a fact that has weighed on its shares as growth has
slowed in India and other markets such as Indonesia.
But Huet said there was absolutely no change whatsoever in
his view on Unilever's move in July to raise its stake in
Hindustan Unilever to 67.3 percent from 52.5 percent.
Even with a record weakening in the Indian rupee last month,
the investment is still sound, Huet said of the deal, valued at
191.74 billion rupees, or 2.49 billion euros at the time.
"Financially it's absolutely intact, but the real reason why
we're doing it is long term," he said. "That was not a very
value-creating exercise, because you buy a stake without taking
costs out, synergies which usually support the premium ... so it
really is a bet on the long-term."
In India, Huet said the collapse of the rupee had dented
business self-confidence.
"I'm not talking about Unilever, but just overall ... you
just feel as if India has gotten a hit to its confidence," he
said. "Confidence being the driver of everything at the end of
the day, that's an area that doesn't feel as good as 12 months
ago."
SLOWER EMERGING MARKETS
Like many multinational companies, Unilever has turned to
emerging markets to compensate for slower sales in the more
mature markets of western Europe and the United States.
It has a greater emerging market exposure than many of its
peers, which include Reckitt Benckiser, L'Oreal
, Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf and
Colgate-Palmolive.
The emerging market slowdown has weighed on Unilever's
shares, which have underperformed many stocks in the home and
personal care sector. The stock has fallen nearly 16 percent
since May.
But some analysts think the sell-off is overdone. Deutsche
Bank this week upgraded Unilever's stock to "Buy" from "Hold,"
saying the concerns were exaggerated and that earnings growth
should begin to mirror a recent improvement in sales growth.
Deutsche said the current valuation, about 16.5 times
estimated 2014 earnings, was a good entry point.
By contrast, Procter & Gamble trades at close to 18
times 2014 earnings, according to Reuters data, while Nestle
trades at 17 times.
Unilever's total shareholder return has been 10.4 percent
over the last decade, according to Deutsche Bank, lagging the
13.1 percent average return of the global home and personal care
industry.
Compared with food brands, home and personal care products
often have higher growth, higher margins and higher exposure to
emerging markets. As a result, Unilever has been shedding some
of its North American food businesses and is looking at buying
more home and personal care brands.
It sold Skippy peanut butter to Hormel Foods for
$700 million in January and agreed in August to sell Wish-Bone
salad dressings to Pinnacle Foods for $580 million. In
August 2012, it sold its frozen meals business to ConAgra Foods
for $267 million.
When asked about speculation about a sale of Ragu pasta
sauces, another North American brand, Huet said it was important
as a generator of cash.
"Management needs to learn to turn around the business
rather than just sell your problems," Huet said. "It's a little
more complex than just buy, hold or sell."
From a financial perspective, he said Unilever needed to
balance selling brands with buying them. "Were we to make an
acquisition, then perhaps you could accelerate one or two
disposals," he said. "But it's largely pruning and nothing
else."
