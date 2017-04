Reuters Market Eye - ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) gains 1.4 pct, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS) is up 1.8 pct and Britannia Industries (BRIT.NS) advances 2.6 pct.

Dabur India Ltd (DABU.NS) gains 2.2 pct, while Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JUBI.NS) adds 1.8 pct.

Falling inflation will lift consumer spending, while lower raw material costs will aid margins, traders say.

India's inflation dropped to a new multi-year low in October, helped by slower annual rises in food and fuel price.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)