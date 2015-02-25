* Analysts see nutrition as selling point in China
* Nestle China business fails to keep up with changing
behaviour
* Health foods growing three times as fast as overall market
By Martinne Geller and Adam Jourdan
LONDON/SHANGHAI, Feb 25 Chen Chen, a 27-year-old
financial analyst in Shanghai, has cut back on bottled milky tea
in favour of fresh-squeezed juices. Like more and more of her
compatriots, she wants to consume more natural ingredients and
less fat and salt.
"Health is a key factor," she said.
Chinese consumers like Chen are making new demands of
international food brands, posing challenges for Western firms
already grappling with slower sales and intense competition in
the world's most populous nation.
Packaged food makers such as Nestle, Danone
, PepsiCo and General Mills enjoyed
fast growth in China as middle class consumers opted for
convenience foods.
Now conditions have become more difficult. Aside from the
economy cooling, a government crackdown on gift-giving, local
competition and increased labour costs, there is growing demand
for healthier foods with fewer artificial ingredients that can
be more expensive to make.
Some Western companies have been caught flat-footed.
Never before have consumers changed so fast and so
fundamentally as in China, Nestle Chief Executive Paul Bulcke
said last week. "We lost touch ... we are working on plans to
reconnect."
Nestle reformulated its Chinese Nescafe coffee in 2012,
saying at the time that coffee had gone from being "a
pick-me-up" to "a social drink," and people now expected "a
richer more aromatic coffee".
The firm is now looking at updating its Yinlu peanut milk
brand to satisfy consumers who prefer fewer additives and
alternative ingredients, and to modernise its Hsu Fu Chi
confectionery brand.
Nestle does not break out country performance but analysts
at Swiss bank Vontobel estimate it eked out 0.7 percent growth
in China last year, with gains in brands like Nespresso
offsetting declines for Yinlu and Hsu Fu Chi.
Rival Unilever reported China sales down 20 percent
during the second two quarters of last year as wholesalers and
retailers reduced inventory because of the slowdown.
The consumer market has been thrown into disarray over the
last 12 months, said Jon Cox, an analyst at financial services
group Kepler Cheuvreux. "Chinese consumers are being very
discerning when it comes to consumer products."
FOOD SAFETY SCARES
Chinese consumers are sensitive about ingredients following
a series of food safety scandals, especially after tainted baby
formula killed at least six infants in 2008. In 2013, a false
alarm from dairy supplier Fonterra sparked a sharp
decline in formula sales.
Danone said last week that Chinese infant formula demand was
improving, but it was benefiting premium brands sold online like
its Nutrilon, rather than its mainstream Dumex brand.
"E-commerce is a flight to safety for Chinese mothers," said
Danone Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber.
James Roy, associate principal at China Market Research
Group, says consumers have always been concerned about safety,
but are now increasingly concerned about nutrition.
Some local brands have been using that as a selling point to
challenge their international rivals. Food maker Cayman Islands
Holding Corp has played up the image of natural
ingredients and home cooking. Drinks maker Jiaduobao (JDB),
which is challenging Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo, claims its
canned herbal tea drink can put out internal "fires", in a nod
to traditional Chinese medicine.
Local egg producer Zhan Wang, Chinese-owned cereal brand
Weetabix, and PepsiCo's Quaker brand have emphasised qualities
such as healthy omega-3 content, "all natural" ingredients and
zero additives.
"That is something we are advising clients to do a lot more,
and it's something you're going to see more of going forward,"
Roy said.
Sales of health foods were up 15 percent in China by the
third quarter of last year, according to Nielsen data, versus
just 5 percent for the wider market.
Health has become the number one concern of Chinese urban
consumers, according to the Nielsen Chinese Consumer Confidence
Index.
"We believe more and more Chinese consumers would be willing
to pay more for food with healthy attributes in order to keep
fit," said Kiki Fan, senior vice president of Nielsen China.
(Additional reporting by Anjali Athavaley in Boca Raton,
Florida, and Dominique Vidalon in Paris; Editing by Giles
Elgood)