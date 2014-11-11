* Suppliers better-equipped for tough negotiations
* Margins already pressured, little room to squeeze more
* Tesco could set off more price competition
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, Nov 11 Changes in British shopping
habits have forced suppliers of goods such as ice cream and soap
to adapt, strengthening their hand in negotiations with
supermarkets battling for lost sales.
Consumers are turning away from the four major chains to
save money at discounters or treat themselves at upmarket shops,
reducing suppliers' dependence on any one customer.
More accurate forecasting and faster manufacturing also
means they can offer alternatives to straight discounts, such as
exclusive products or packages.
"There are many things that lead toward the same conclusion:
consumer packaged goods manufacturers being in less of a corner
during negotiations," said Fabio Vacirca, managing director of
Accenture's consumer goods practice.
The big four -- Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury
and Morrisons -- still control 73 percent of UK
grocery turnover but discounters such as Aldi and
Lidl, e-commerce sites like Ocado and
higher-end stores like Marks and Spencer and Waitrose
are gaining ground.
SMALLER PACKS
Unilever says it keeps margins with discounters,
which account for over a billion euros of turnover, in line with
its overall business by supplying packs that can sell for 1
pound such as a smaller Cornetto ice cream or larger value packs
such as Surf detergent for 90 washes.
"Rather than see them as the enemy, it's part of our
business," said Unilever Chief Financial Officer Jean-Marc Huet
recently.
PZ Cussons, maker of Imperial Leather body wash,
gets about half of its UK sales from the big four, down from 90
percent five years ago, as it expanded to stores such as
Poundland.
"You have to be very nimble," said CFO Brandon Leigh.
"That's suiting us."
"We can put a new request in to our manufacturing team this
week and the product can come out next week," he said, thanks to
a factory that runs so close to real-time it only holds four
hours' worth of raw materials.
Imperial Leather's "classic" range has fewer moisturizers
than its "signature" range so can be sold at a discount price
without undermining pricing at the major chains.
"The pack sold in Lidl isn't the same pack that's sold in
Tesco," said Will Hayllar, co-leader of OC&C Strategy
Consultants' consumer goods team.
Tiering may become more common, especially in retailers' own
labels, if more major chains match prices of the discounters, as
Morrisons has effectively done.
"They won't match a box of Kellogg's Corn Flakes with an
Aldi price," said Investec analyst Nicola Mallard. "Maybe with
their own label they might do, but it can't ever just go across
the piece that we have everything selling at a discount price."
Premier Foods avoids brand dilution by selling Bisto
gravy and Ambrosia rice pudding at major grocers and Paxo gravy
and Bird's rice pudding at discounters.
"We've got the flexibility to use our support brands ... to
offer bespoke products to discounters," said Premier's corporate
affairs director, Richard Johnson.
ALL EYES ON TESCO
Tesco, the market leader, is known for pushing suppliers but
has seen its negotiating power crimped by shrinking market
share. Analysts say Tesco, facing an accounting scandal, could
put through another round of price cuts that would make a
pressurized situation even worse.
"We might have a reputation somewhere of being a little too
aggressive and maybe not recognising that we're not growing the
way that we did," said Tesco's new boss Dave Lewis recently.
Tesco can fund discounts itself, but analysts expect it to
lean on suppliers. But they "can now be a lot more scientific
about whether they will or will not comply," said Ken Harris of
Cadent Consulting Group in Chicago, due to advances in
data-tracking and technology that detail the financial
implications of promotions.
Fear of being taken off shelves has ensured the compliance
of small- and medium-sized companies, especially private or
family-run firms that supply retailers' own brands with staples
such as fresh produce. Many already run near record-low margins.
"Some are rabbits in headlights still," said Duncan Swift,
head of Moore Stephens' food advisory group. "But the more
informed ones with knowledge and confidence are being brave
enough to say 'we can't go beyond this point'."
Pushing too hard for discounts could also turn savvy
shoppers off, especially after last year's horse meat scandal.
"You can always get a cheaper deal but that cheaper deal
often involves lower quality," said Investec's Mallard. "No
one's going to buy a 69 p box of 25 burgers any more because
they're going to question what's in them."
(Additional reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Anna
)