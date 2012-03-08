* Car dies at Consumer Reports test track
* Model had less than 200 miles on it
* Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Bieber own Karmas
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, March 8 A $100,000-plus Fisker
Automotive luxury sports car died during Consumer Reports speed
testing this week for reasons that are still unknown, leaving
the struggling electric car startup with another blow to its
image.
"It is a little disconcerting that you pay that amount of
money for a car and it lasts basically 180 miles before going
wrong," David Champion, senior director for the magazine's
automotive test center, told Reuters, on Thursday.
In a statement, Fisker said it was assessing the source of
the problem that caused its Karma plug-in hybrid to fail. Fisker
dispatched two engineers Wednesday night to examine the car.
Fisker has benefited from the publicity generated when actor
Leonardo DiCaprio was handed the first Karma last summer and pop
idol Justin Bieber received one as a gift this month.
But the breakdown of the Consumer Reports car is more bad
news for a company that has found itself under the microscope as
its woes have mounted.
Over the last month, Fisker changed its chief executive and
halted work at its U.S. plant as it renegotiates the terms of a
$529 million loan from the U.S. Department of Energy.
Fisker has already recalled some Karmas and in January it
halted Karma sales for four days to fix a software malfunction
that at times triggered warning lights while temporarily
freezing navigation systems.
"It's important to note that with more than 400 Fisker Karma
sedans already on the road in the U.S., we also have many
satisfied customers who are enjoying daily commutes in their
cars," Fisker said in a statement.
'LIGHT ON THE DASHBOARD'
Consumer Reports, which buys the cars its tests anonymously,
purchased the car from a Connecticut dealer last Friday.
On Wednesday, Consumer Reports engineers were just starting
to calibrate the Karma's speed by driving 65 miles per hour down
the magazine's test track in East Haddam, Connecticut, Champion
said.
"During the gentle run down the track, a light on the
dashboard came on," he said, referring to the battery light.
The speed test was completed despite the light on the
control panel, but after it was parked, officials were unable to
get the car restarted. A spokesman for A123 Systems,
which makes the Karma batteries, could not be reached.
Champion, who called the Karma "gorgeous looking," said
problems with new technologies are not surprising.
In December, Fisker recalled 239 Karmas due to a possible
defect in batteries made by A123 that could cause a coolant
fluid leak and electrical short circuit.
The previous month, A123 reduced its full-year revenue
outlook after Fisker unexpectedly cut orders.
Fisker builds the Karma in Finland and plans to build a
second model, the Nina sedan, at its Wilmington, Delaware plant,
a former General Motors Co factory.
NO EFFECT ON RELIABILITY RATING
Consumer Reports was testing the Karma because it was deemed
a more mainstream vehicle, he said. It has not tested any cars
made by Tesla Motors Inc.
"The fact that it broke is not going to affect our testing,"
Champion said of the Fisker Karma. "It is going to delay
possibly getting our testing done if it keeps on breaking. It's
just an unfortunate delay in our evaluation."
Consumer Reports has tested GM's Volt plug-in electric car,
which scored highly on its reliability surveys, as well as
Nissan Motor Co's all-electric Leaf, Champion said.
Last November, federal safety officials opened an
investigation into the safety of the Volt's battery pack after
they uncovered fire risks.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration closed
its probe in January without finding any defects and expressing
satisfaction with GM's remedies to better protect the
lithium-ion battery pack.
Nevertheless, weak demand for the Volt led GM to announce
plans to suspend production of the plug-in electric car for five
weeks this spring.
The Karma's issue will not affect Consumer Reports'
reliability rating for the car because those scores are based on
feedback from owners who subscribe to the magazine, Champion
said.
"It can't be helpful, but it's one of those things,"
Champion said of the Karma's problems. "Cars break down, but you
don't expect them to break down in the first couple of days."