May 20 The three major U.S. consumer credit
reporting agencies have agreed to improve their approach to
fixing mistakes on consumers' reports and address disputes more
effectively, under a settlement with 31 state attorneys general
announced on Wednesday.
Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, which
have credit data for more than 200 million Americans, will also
pay $6 million to the states for consumer education and other
costs.
The accord expands upon their March 9 agreement with New
York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman to improve how they
interact with consumers.
Under Wednesday's settlement, the credit bureaus will more
closely scrutinize companies that furnish them with data, and
curb the marketing of credit monitoring products to consumers
who dispute information on their reports.
They also agreed to add protections for consumers who have
disputes, wait 180 days before placing medical debt in reports,
refrain from adding fines and tickets to reports, and educate
consumers unhappy with dispute resolutions about their options.
Consumers can also obtain one extra free credit report in a
12-month period if they have disputes.
Wednesday's settlement followed a probe begun by Ohio
Attorney General Mike DeWine in 2012, amid concern that
consumers were having trouble fixing flawed reports, potentially
impeding their ability to buy homes or cars, or get jobs.
"This settlement requires the credit reporting agencies to
do a better, more careful job, to produce more accurate credit
reports, and to be much more responsive when consumers call to
correct their mistakes," DeWine said in a statement.
Stuart Pratt, president of the Consumer Data Industry
Association, a trade group representing the credit bureaus, said
that apart from the payments the latest accord "essentially
adopts" the Schneiderman plan.
He said Wednesday's settlement was reached with a goal of
moving forward on that plan, and "in the interest of concluding
the dialogue" with the other attorneys general.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago and Nate Raymond in New
York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)