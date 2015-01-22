PARIS Jan 22 The growing popularity of
cocktails will drive consumption of brown spirits such as whisky
and bourbon to rise more than other types of alcohol by end
2018, the head of international wine trade show Vinexpo said.
White spirits would remain the most popular drinks but their
expansion is expected to either slow or weaken by 2018, a study
by the International Wine and Spirit Research (IWSR) for
Vinexpo, showed.
Whisky and bourbon are smaller markets, but consumption is
expected to rise 8.8 percent and 19.3 percent respectively from
2014 to the end of 2018, compared with the previous five years.
"The consumption trend in the next five years will focus on
whiskys and bourbons, as they have been able to bring a lot of
innovation to their offer," Deglise Guillaume told Reuters.
Consumption of baiju, a white spirit distilled from sorghum,
wheat or rice, will rise by 3 percent and vodka by 0.5 percent.
Baiju, mainly drunk in China, accounts for more than a third
of global spirits sales with 1.2 billion 9-litre cases sold last
year. Whisky and bourbon are much smaller markets, with 89
million and 38 million cases sold respectively in 2014.
Sales of France's cognac and armagnac should rise 12.7
percent, helped by the U.S. market, which remains its first
client by volume.
Global consumption of wine is expected to grow by 3.7
percent in the five years to 2018, up from a rise of 2.7 percent
in 2009-2013, Vinexpo said.
The United States is expected to deepen its position -
gained in 2013 - as leading consumer ahead of France.
U.S. wine consumption was seen jumping more than 11 percent
by 2018 while sales would fall nearly 3 percent in France.
"The U.S. is driving growth in global consumption," Vinexpo
said. "In 2013, it was the only one of the top 10 wine-drinking
countries to show growth from the previous year."
France is still the world's top wine producer. It regained
its seat in 2014, trumping main competitor Italy where producers
had suffered a poor harvest, the International Organisation of
Vine and Wine (OIV) said in October.
