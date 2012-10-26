(Corrects size of expansion in first paragraph to 45,000 bpd, not 30,000, as first sent)

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 26 Consumers' Co-operatives Refineries Ltd has completed a C$2.7 billion ($2.72 billion) expansion at its Regina, Saskatchewan, refinery, boosting output at the facility by 45,000 barrels per day to 145,000 bpd.

The cooperative said in a statement production has begun in the new units, following four years of construction.

The expansion will primarily supply the Co-op's 235 retail outlets in Western Canada.

