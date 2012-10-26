(Corrects size of expansion in first paragraph to 45,000 bpd,
not 30,000, as first sent)
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 26 Consumers'
Co-operatives Refineries Ltd has completed a C$2.7 billion
($2.72 billion) expansion at its Regina, Saskatchewan, refinery,
boosting output at the facility by 45,000 barrels per day to
145,000 bpd.
The cooperative said in a statement production has begun in
the new units, following four years of construction.
The expansion will primarily supply the Co-op's 235 retail
outlets in Western Canada.
($1 = $0.99 Canadian)
