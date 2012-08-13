WELLINGTON Aug 14 Contact Energy Ltd., New Zealand's largest listed power company, reported a 27 percent rise in full year profit on Tuesday and said it was set for growth in the coming year.

Net profit for the year to June 30 was NZ$190.4 million ($153.5 million) from NZ$150.3 million last year. A survey of by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected a net profit of around NZ$172.2 million.

Contact, which generates nearly a third of New Zealand's electricity, declared an unchanged dividend of 12 cents a share.

The result also reflected, as the company advised in February, a one-off gain of around NZ$28 million from the sale of its interests in an Australian power station in January.

Shares in Contact, 51.2 percent owned by Australia's Origin Energy Ltd., closed on Monday at NZ$4.84. The stock has fallen around 5 percent so far this year, against a gain of more than 9 percent in the benchmark NZX top 50 index. ($1=NZ$1.24) (Gyles Beckford)