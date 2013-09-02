FRANKFURT, Sept 2 German car parts manufacturer Continental AG plans to issue a 7-year bond with a volume of at least 500 million euros ($659.30 million), the company said on Monday.

"We want to use the proceeds raised to redeem an eight-year bond issued in October 2010 with a coupon of 7.125 percent," finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer said in a statement.

Continental had raised 625 million euros in the bond issue , according to Reuters data. ($1 = 0.7584 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Christoph Steitz)