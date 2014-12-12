BRIEF-Evrofarma sa proposes no dividend for FY 2016
April 21 Evrofarma SA: * Proposes no dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pYGZiL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 12 Continental Ag
* news: Continental AG: U.S. antitrust authority grants conditional approval to Veyance acquisition
* Closing of Veyance deal planned for end of this year will shift to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PRAGUE, April 21 Kiwi.com, a fast-growing Czech-based online travel agency, plans to open new branch offices in the Philippines, South Africa, Spain and China as part of an expansion push, the company said on Friday.