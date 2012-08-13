* Purchase price not disclosed
* Purchase to boost ContiTech's expansion in U.S., Asia
* ContiTech to take over 1,000 workers, five plants
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Aug 13 German car parts and tyre maker
Continental AG's rubber and plastics division bought
the automotive air conditioning business of U.S.-based Parker
Hannifin Corp to beef up its overseas automotive
operations.
The acquisition, announced by ContiTech for an undisclosed
amount on Monday, means the Hanover-based company takes over
about 1,000 employees at five plants in China, Mexico, South
Korea and the Czech Republic, according to a statement.
"The purchase fits our growth strategy perfectly," said
ContiTech's chief executive, Heinz-Gerhard Wente, hailing
Parker's exposure to U.S. and Japanese carmakers.
"We will be a global partner for (auto) manufacturers such
as Ford, GM and Honda after this acquisition."
ContiTech said the acquisition is one of its biggest-ever,
noting that purchasing agreements were signed on Monday. The
deal has yet to be approved by cartel authorities.