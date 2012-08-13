* Purchase price not disclosed

* Purchase to boost ContiTech's expansion in U.S., Asia

* ContiTech to take over 1,000 workers, five plants

By Andreas Cremer

BERLIN, Aug 13 German car parts and tyre maker Continental AG's rubber and plastics division bought the automotive air conditioning business of U.S.-based Parker Hannifin Corp to beef up its overseas automotive operations.

The acquisition, announced by ContiTech for an undisclosed amount on Monday, means the Hanover-based company takes over about 1,000 employees at five plants in China, Mexico, South Korea and the Czech Republic, according to a statement.

"The purchase fits our growth strategy perfectly," said ContiTech's chief executive, Heinz-Gerhard Wente, hailing Parker's exposure to U.S. and Japanese carmakers.

"We will be a global partner for (auto) manufacturers such as Ford, GM and Honda after this acquisition."

ContiTech said the acquisition is one of its biggest-ever, noting that purchasing agreements were signed on Monday. The deal has yet to be approved by cartel authorities.