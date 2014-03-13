BRIEF-Bahrain Cinema Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.5 million dinars versus 434,069 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ppNMG4) Further company coverage: )
FRANKFURT, March 13 Continental AG : * Says headcount to grow by approximately 7,000 this year to 185,000
* Shareholders approve not to distribute dividend for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )