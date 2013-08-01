BERLIN Aug 1 Germany's Continental
expects European auto markets to rebound slightly in the second
half after vehicle production fell 6 percent during the first
six months, Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Schaefer told
Reuters.
"We found the bottom in Europe," Schaefer said in an
interview on Thursday, predicting full-year output in the region
to decline 4 percent.
He reaffirmed Continental's commitment to expand the share
of non-automotive business, saying the company doesn't rule out
larger acquisitions as it keeps looking for "smaller, attractive
targets".
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Editing by
Christoph Steitz)