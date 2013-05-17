FRANKFURT May 17 German automotive supplier Continental AG named Ralf Cramer to head its operations in China, which it sees as the main driver of its growing business in Asia.

The tyre and car parts maker currently gets around 18 percent of its sales from Asia and wants to increase this proportion to more than 30 percent.

Cramer, 47, has been a member of Continental's management board since 2009 and oversees the company's Chassis & Safety business.

Continental said on Friday his successor would be appointed and announced at a later point in time. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)