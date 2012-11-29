VERSAILLES, France Nov 29 A French appeals
court on Thursday absolved Continental Airlines of
responsibility for a 2000 Concorde crash which killed 113 people
and cleared a mechanic at the U.S. airline of the charge of
involuntary manslaughter.
The verdict comes over a decade after the deadly accident
that helped to spell the end of the supersonic airliner. A
previous court found that a small metal strip, which fell onto
the runway from a Continental aircraft just before the Concorde
took off from Paris, caused the crash.
Continental was originally fined 200,000 euros and ordered
to pay the Concorde's operator, Air France, a million
euros in damages. Continental appealed the verdict which it
described as unfair and absurd.