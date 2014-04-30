BRIEF-United Plantations says qtrly profit attributable was 77.7 million RGT
* Qtrly profit attributable 77.7 million RGT versus 59.8 million RGT
BERLIN, April 30 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental plans to buy the remainder of Emitec, a supplier of emissions technology, from GKN Plc .
With the planned acquisition, Hanover-based Continental will become a supplier of exhaust aftertreatment systems, the company said on Wednesday, without giving a price for the acquisition.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Qtrly profit attributable 77.7 million RGT versus 59.8 million RGT
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc announces first quarter 2017 results