FRANKFURT, Sept 16 German auto parts maker
Schaeffler Group said it will sell 4 percent of Continental AG
to cut debt, taking advantage of a 20-year high in the
Continental share price.
Schaeffler is placing 8 million shares with investors to pay
creditors, including Goldman Sachs, which is also running the
transaction, it said on Monday after the close of trading in
Germany.
The shares are worth about 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion)after the stock price of auto parts maker Continental AG
climbed to 126.95 euros on Monday, its highest in more than 22
years, according to Thomson Reuters data. Prior to the sale,
Schaeffler holds just under half of the stock in Hanover-based
Continental.
Privately held Schaeffler plans to use an additional 325
million euros from its free cashflow to reduce liabilities, it
said.
Placing large amounts of shares with investors usually
requires a discount. The company plans to announce the exact
result of the transaction on Tuesday, a Schaeffler spokesman
said.
The share placement is one of several measures to cut debt
after Schaeffler's debt-financed takeover bid for Continental
in 2008 caused liabilities to soar. In July, Schaeffler said it
signed a new credit agreement worth 3.9 billion euros.
Schaeffler's net debt stood at 6.5 billion euros at the end
of June.
The maker of ball bearings and clutches agreed not to sell
any more Continental shares for 180 days and confirmed it
considers the holding a "long-term strategic participation."