BERLIN Feb 8 Germany's Continental
urged the European Central Bank to act to curb the strength of
the euro which may shrink the auto parts maker's sales by
another 700 million euros ($953.29 million) this year, Euro am
Sonntag reported, citing chief executive Elmar Degenhart.
Foreign-exchange policy in Japan and the United States
proactively supports local companies' exports whereas European
authorities are too passive, Degenhart was quoted as saying in
an interview.
"Europe has definitely done too little in this respect over
the past months," the CEO said. "The ECB has many opportunities
to act."
"The competitiveness of European industry is giving us cause
for concern," according to Degenhart.
Hanover-based Continental said last month it expects
full-year group sales to rise more than 5 percent in 2014 to
about 35 billion euros, after rising a lower-than-predicted 2
percent to 33.3 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7343 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Ralph Boulton)