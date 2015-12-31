FRANKFURT Dec 31 Volkswagen's
emissions test-cheating scandal could kill nascent markets for
diesel cars in North America, Japan and China, the chief
executive of automotive supplier Continental has told
a German newspaper.
"The diesel passenger car could sooner or later disappear
from these markets," Elmar Degenhart said in an interview with
markets daily Boersen-Zeitung published on Thursday.
He added that diesel had a market share of only 1-3 percent
in these countries, compared with 53 percent in Europe.
Last month, Continental's finance chief said the scandal was
having little effect on diesel markets in the United States or
Europe.
Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, had been promoting
diesel as a clean alternative to gasoline in the United States,
a market where it was struggling for a breakthrough, before the
cheating came to light in September.
Degenhart said Continental had not supplied any software to
manipulate emissions tests to any of its clients, reiterating
what a company spokesman told media in October.
"We developed and supplied the engine controllers in line
with VW's specifications. The installation and tuning of the
software, the so-called calibration, was done by VW," he said.
He added that Continental was not aware of any legal
investigations against it in connection with the scandal.
Staff at Continental's arch-rival Bosch, the
world's biggest automotive supplier, are being investigated by
public prosecutors in the German city of Stuttgart to find out
whether they were involved in VW's test-rigging.
Continental is striving to build up its software,
electronics and sensors business, which is already bigger than
its core tyres business, as carmakers demand services such as
mapping and traffic information for Internet-connected cars.
"The likelihood that we will begin to support the building
of this new business with acquisitions is relatively high,"
Degenhart said, adding that large acquisitions were possible but
unlikely in this area and not currently planned.
He added that Continental had not given up on the
development of electric car batteries despite a joint venture
with South Korea's SK Innovation ending last year.
"We are convinced that it is only a matter of time before
electromobility, and there I include hydrogen power in the long
term, prevails," Degenhart said.
But he said the price would have to fall below 100 euros
($109) per kilowatt hour of storage capacity from 250-300 euros
currently for electric cars to succeed.
Asked what he would do to keep shareholders happy, Degenhart
said he did not rule out raising Continental's dividend payout
ratio in coming years from 15-30 percent of net profit
currently.
($1 = 0.9192 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jason Neely)