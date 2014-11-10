Nov 10 An Oklahoma County judge has ordered oil
magnate and Continental Resources Chief Executive
Officer Harold Hamm to pay nearly $1 billion in a divorce
judgment, according to a court filing made public on Monday.
Special Judge Howard Haralson found that Hamm should pay his
ex-wife Sue Ann Hamm a total of $995.5 million, with about a
third of the funds, or $322.7 million, to be paid by the end of
the year, the filing says.
Hamm will then be required to pay the rest of the judgment,
some $650 million, in installments worth at least $7 million per
month, the filing says. Sue Ann Hamm has already been awarded
around $25 million since the case was filed in 2012, the filing
says.
To secure the judgment, Judge Haralson has placed a lien on
20 million shares of Continental stock, the filing says.
The ruling, which is subject to appeal, comes after a 9-1/2
week divorce trial ended last month.
