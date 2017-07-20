FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Continental to buy 8-10 pct stake in mapping firm HERE -Magazine
July 20, 2017 / 12:15 PM / a day ago

Continental to buy 8-10 pct stake in mapping firm HERE -Magazine

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental is in talks to acquire an 8-10 percent stake in German digital mapping firm HERE, Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing unnamed company sources.

The talks are nearing conclusion and a contract is supposed to be signed in September, according to Manager Magazin.

Continental said it would it would not comment on speculation.

Carmakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen bought HERE for 2.8 billion euros ($3.22 billion) in 2015 from mobile equipment maker Nokia of Finland. ($1 = 0.8705 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)

