GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, bond yields rise after Comey statement; oil plunges
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
FRANKFURT, July 23 German automotive parts supplier Continental AG and South Korean SK Innovation will cooperate in the area of lithium-ion battery technology for electric cars, Continental said on Monday.
The cooperation, which was initially agreed in January, will start operations following Monday's official signing ceremony in Frankfurt. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Christiaan Hetzner)
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
DUBAI, June 7 Kuwait's emir arrived in Doha on Wednesday, state news agency KUNA reported, part of a mediation mission to try to heal a rift in the Western-allied Gulf Cooperation Council.