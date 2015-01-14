(Adds analyst and company comment, further background, byline)
By Joshua Schneyer
Jan 14 Continental Resources Inc said
that Harold Hamm, its chief executive officer and majority
shareholder, has pledged about one-fourth of the company shares
he owns as collateral for a personal loan, according to a
regulatory filing.
The shares Hamm posted as collateral are worth $2.6 billion
and represent an 18.5 percent chunk in the Oklahoma-based
drilling giant, according to a Reuters calculation. Hamm could
be forced to offer more collateral for the loan if the value of
his company falls.
Divorce lawyers for Hamm recently said he took out a
personal loan to fund a divorce settlement with ex-wife Sue Ann
Arnall. Under a November ruling, Hamm owed Arnall nearly $1
billion and last week cut her a handwritten check for the entire
amount.
Hamm pledged 68.7 million of his Continental shares as
collateral for a personal loan on Jan. 9, according to a Jan. 13
Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The document did not
state the purpose nor the terms of the loan, how much Hamm
borrowed or who lent him the money.
Hamm will need to pledge additional shares if the price of
Continental stock falls below the "minimum value requirements"
of the loan, the company said without offering specifics.
Hamm owns nearly 253 million shares, or 68 percent of his
firm. He will keep voting rights over the shares posted as
collateral, the firm said.
Following news of Hamm's loan, Continental shares initially
fell on Wednesday, but rallied late in the day, jumping 6.1
percent to $37.98.
Continental has said the divorce award, one of the largest
in U.S. history, has no impact on its business or operations.
"As we have said all along, there will be no change of control
in the company," said spokeswoman Kristin Thomas.
Hamm's personal borrowing won't damage the company or other
shareholders unless Continental shares continue to fall sharply
on lower oil prices, said one energy analyst. The shares have
lost more than half of their value over the last four months.
"An issue could arise at some point," said Leo Mariani of
RBC Capital Markets in New York. "If oil prices fall he would
have to pledge a much greater portion of his company. He could
lose those shares and they could be sold at depressed prices."
That risk is low, Mariani said, because oil prices are
unlikely to fall much further or to remain low for years. U.S.
benchmark crude oil has been trading below $50 a barrel, down
from around $100 a barrel six months ago.
(Additional reporting by Brian Grow in Atlanta; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Phil Berlowitz)