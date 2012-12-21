BERLIN Dec 21 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental said on Friday it is taking steps to refinance a syndicated loan due in April 2014.

The Hanover-based company aims to reduce the loan volume slightly to 4.5 billion euros ($5.96 billion), based on a three-year tranche of 1.5 billion euros and a five-year revolving credit facility of 3 billion euros, it said. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)