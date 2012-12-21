India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
BERLIN Dec 21 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental said on Friday it is taking steps to refinance a syndicated loan due in April 2014.
The Hanover-based company aims to reduce the loan volume slightly to 4.5 billion euros ($5.96 billion), based on a three-year tranche of 1.5 billion euros and a five-year revolving credit facility of 3 billion euros, it said. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.