BERLIN May 19 Germany's Continental AG
has bought Elektrobit Oyj's automotive
division for 600 million euros ($677.5 million) to broaden its
product range as demand for electronic components and software
in cars grows.
Continental said on Tuesday the board of directors at
Elektrobit unanimously backed the transaction, which the auto
parts and tyre maker expects to close in the third quarter.
The greater use of electronics and software in vehicles, and
the ability of cars to connect to smartphones and other devices,
is providing automakers, suppliers and technology firms with new
business opportunities.
