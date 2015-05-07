UPDATE 1-Girl dies after UK theme park accident
LONDON, May 9 A girl died after she fell into water at a theme park in central England on Tuesday, emergency services said.
BERLIN May 7 Germany's Continental has growing "headroom" for acquisitions and in the past looked at possible targets worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion), finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer said on Thursday during an earnings call.
Continental said it had liquidity reserves of about 6.7 billion euros including unused credit lines of about 4.3 billion euros.
Schaefer didn't specify what targets Continental was looking at or had been studying in the past. ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
LONDON, May 9 French companies have spent more on overseas acquisitions so far this year than in the same period over the past decade, marking a sharp rebound from 2016 when political uncertainty limited their appetite for doing major deals, Thomson Reuters data shows.