BERLIN May 7 Germany's Continental has growing "headroom" for acquisitions and in the past looked at possible targets worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion), finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer said on Thursday during an earnings call.

Continental said it had liquidity reserves of about 6.7 billion euros including unused credit lines of about 4.3 billion euros.

Schaefer didn't specify what targets Continental was looking at or had been studying in the past. ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)