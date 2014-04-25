Target slashes CEO pay package after bleak year
May 1 Target Corp's Chief Executive Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.
FRANKFURT, April 25 Continental said on Friday its supervisory board had extended the contracts of Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Schaefer and power division head Jose A. Avila for a further five years.
Continental also said that Ariane Reinhart would succeed Elke Strathmann as board member for human resources. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Kraft heinz co - oscar mayer hot dog now has no by-products, no added nitrates or nitrites and no artificial preservatives in their meat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: