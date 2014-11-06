Nov 6 Continental Resources, the pioneering U.S. driller
that bet big on North Dakota's Bakken shale patch when its rivals were looking
abroad, is once again flying in the face of convention: cashing out some $4
billion worth of hedges in a huge gamble that oil prices will rebound.
Late on Tuesday, the company run by Harold Hamm, the Oklahoma wildcatter who
once sued OPEC, said it had opted to take profits on more than 31 million
barrels worth of U.S. and Brent crude oil hedges for 2015 and 2016, plus as much
as 8 million barrels' worth of outstanding positions over the rest of 2014,
netting a $433 million extra profit for the fourth quarter. Based on its third
quarter production of about 128,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude, its hedges
for next year would have covered nearly two-thirds of its oil production.
A 30 percent slump in world oil prices since June has handed many oil
drillers a potential windfall on their paper hedges - but most are holding onto
those derivative deals as protection against a deeper drop in prices next year.
Not Contintental.
"We view the recent downdraft in oil prices as unsustainable given the lack
of fundamental change in supply and demand," Hamm said. Lifting the hedges will
allow Continental "to fully participate in what we anticipate will be an oil
price recovery."
Continental said it had liquidated the hedges during October, a month in
which Brent crude fell from nearly $95 a barrel to a four-year low of
$82.60 a barrel as oil traders realized that OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia was in no
rush to cut production and defend higher prices.
The company did not say at what point in the month it lifted the hedges, or
at what price, but its profitability was clear. Based on the company's swaps
trades and options floor prices, it put on the hedges at about $98 a barrel,
according to Reuters calculations.
Continental's earlier hedges for 2014 came in handy in the third quarter,
when oil prices began their descent. It posted net revenues on derivative
instruments of $474 million in the quarter, although including the previous two
quarters it had a net gain of only $172 million for the nine months.
In a swap hedge, an oil producer typically sells short a derivatives
position to lock in a specific price; as it sells physical oil at the going spot
price, the producer buys swaps to close its short positions.
A collar options trade would guarantee a set price range, with a producer
buying downside protection while selling a ceiling price in order to offset the
cost of the option.
The table below shows all 2015 and 2016 hedges as of Sept. 30 and Oct. 30.
It does not include another 8 million barrels or so of hedges for the fourth
quarter of 2014, which Continental also said it lifted.
Sept. 30
Crude Type Term Barrels Swaps Avg Floor Avg Ceiling
Price Price Avg Price
WTI Collars Jan-Dec 2015 $87.00 $98.36
4,380,000
Brent Swaps Jan-Dec 2015 $100.85
24,637,500
Brent Collars Jan-Dec 2015 $95.00 $107.40
730,000
Brent Collars Jan-Dec 2016 $90.00 $107.70
1,464,000
TOTAL
VOLUME 31,211,500
Oct. 30
WTI Written Jan-Dec 2015 $98.36
Calls 4,380,000
Brent Written Jan-Dec 2015 $107.40
Calls 730,000
Brent Written Jan-Dec 2016 $107.70
Calls 1,464,000
TOTAL
VOLUME 6,574,000
Continental wrote in its 10-Q filing: The written call options represent the
ceiling positions remaining from the company's crude oil collar contracts. The
floor positions of the collars were liquidated. For these written call options,
the company is required to make a payment to the counterparty if the settlement
price for any settlement period is above the ceiling price, and neither party is
required to make a payment to the other party if the settlement price for any
settlement period is below the ceiling price.
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Ken Wills)