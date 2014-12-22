(Adds details on year-end rig count)
HOUSTON Dec 22 Continental Resources Inc
on Monday said it would cut spending 40 percent, trim
its rig fleet by a third and show less crude output growth than
planned next year as oil prices tumble.
A top producer in North Dakota, Continental now expects its
production to climb 16 percent to 20 percent in 2015. This is
less than a November estimate of 23 percent to 29 percent rise
and a previous forecast for a 26 percent to 32 percent jump.
"This revised budget prudently aligns our capital
expenditures to lower commodity prices, targeting cash flow
neutrality by mid-year 2015," Chief Executive Officer Harold
Hamm said in a statement.
The company said its production costs would be between $5.50
and $6 per barrel.
In November, Continental stunned oil traders when it said it
would exit all hedging contracts despite slumping crude prices.
At the time, the company said it would not add rigs in 2015,
and said its capital expenditures would be $4.6 billion, down
from a previous estimate of $5.2 billion.
On Monday, it said it would cut its rig fleet to 34 from 50
by the end of the first quarter and that non-acquisition capital
expenditures for 2015 would be $2.7 billion. The average rig
count for the year would be 31.
Most companies are expected to cut their 2015 spending by 25
percent or more, according to analysts.
(Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)