FRANKFURT Jan 9 Auto supplier Continental
is conducting a review of its Powertrain business but
does not expect to undertake writedowns on combustion engines,
Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Schaefer said on Monday.
The auto supplier initiated the review after earnings in its
Powertrain business - that makes electric and combustion engines
mainly for passenger cars - failed to meet expectations,
Schaefer told Reuters in an interview.
Now the German auto supplier is looking at its entire
Powertrain portfolio to see where the business can be
strengthened or improved.
"We will be able to say more when we publish first quarter
earnings," Schaefer said.
"I do not anticipate special charges or writedowns related
to Powertrain," Schaefer said adding that the purpose of the
review is not to sell the business.
