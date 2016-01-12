FRANKFURT Jan 12 German auto parts and tyre
maker Continental AG expects free cash flow of at
least 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) before acquisitions in
2016, according to presentation slides posted on the group's
website.
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) in its automotive division reached about 540 million
euros, on sales of 6 billion euros, the slides showed.
Continental on Monday posted preliminary results for 2015,
but provided no division breakup.
($1 = 0.9229 euros)
